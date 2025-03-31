Left Menu

FEFKA Condemns Social Media Attacks Amid 'Empuraan' Controversy

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala publicly condemned social media attacks on filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran and actor Mohanlal following the release of 'L2: Empuraan'. The film has sparked debate over its portrayal of right-wing politics, leading to criticism and controversy, notably from the Sangh Parivar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:45 IST
FEFKA Condemns Social Media Attacks Amid 'Empuraan' Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong stance against online vitriol, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has condemned social media backlash targeted at filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal following the release of 'L2: Empuraan'.

This marks a significant move as it is reportedly the first time a film industry body has publicly backed these actors since the film's release. FEFKA's Facebook post emphasized the importance of constructive criticism over personal attacks, advocating for dialogue to evolve art without silencing differing voices.

The controversy gained momentum after the Sangh Parivar criticized the film, leading Mohanlal to express regret and promise edits to contentious scenes. 'Empuraan', praised by some for portraying right-wing politics negatively, premiered globally with an impressive start despite the uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025