FEFKA Condemns Social Media Attacks Amid 'Empuraan' Controversy

In a strong stance against online vitriol, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has condemned social media backlash targeted at filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal following the release of 'L2: Empuraan'.

This marks a significant move as it is reportedly the first time a film industry body has publicly backed these actors since the film's release. FEFKA's Facebook post emphasized the importance of constructive criticism over personal attacks, advocating for dialogue to evolve art without silencing differing voices.

The controversy gained momentum after the Sangh Parivar criticized the film, leading Mohanlal to express regret and promise edits to contentious scenes. 'Empuraan', praised by some for portraying right-wing politics negatively, premiered globally with an impressive start despite the uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)