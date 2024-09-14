Comoros President Azali Assoumani Survives Knife Attack

Comoros President Azali Assoumani is 'out of danger' following a knife attack by a 24-year-old policeman on Friday. Officials confirmed his condition during a press conference on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Salimani Itsandra, near the capital Moroni, while Assoumani was attending a funeral. Energy Minister Aboubacar Saïd Anli assured that the President has received medical attention and no longer faces any health threats.

The attacker, identified as Ahmed Abdou, was found dead in his cell a day after the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and the circumstances of Abdou's death.

