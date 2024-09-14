Iltija Mufti's Political Debut Amid PDP's Lowest Ebb

Iltija Mufti, a leader from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, is making her political debut in the Bijbehera assembly segment, traditionally a stronghold for her family. Despite facing a low point for the PDP, she remains optimistic about the party's future role in forming a non-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Iltija Mufti emphasized the struggle she faces amid challenging political dynamics. She dismissed notions of nepotism and is determined to earn her position. She advocates for alleviating the sufferings of J-K's residents and stresses the need for civil discourse and mutual respect among mainstream political parties.

Iltija also addressed the participation of former banned Jamaat-e-Islami members in the elections, advocating for their right to contest and contribute. She welcomed the interim bail of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid and called for his release. She views the tough electoral battle in Bijbehara as an opportunity to prove her mettle. Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases, with Bijbehara going to the polls on September 18, and results declared on October 8.

