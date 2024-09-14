Left Menu

Iltija Mufti's Political Debut Amid PDP's Lowest Ebb

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, is making her electoral debut from Bijbehera amid turbulent times for the party. Despite PDP's challenges, she believes in the formation of a non-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. She advocates for a civil political discourse and fair participation for all parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:49 IST
Iltija Mufti's Political Debut Amid PDP's Lowest Ebb
Iltija Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Iltija Mufti, a leader from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, is making her political debut in the Bijbehera assembly segment, traditionally a stronghold for her family. Despite facing a low point for the PDP, she remains optimistic about the party's future role in forming a non-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Iltija Mufti emphasized the struggle she faces amid challenging political dynamics. She dismissed notions of nepotism and is determined to earn her position. She advocates for alleviating the sufferings of J-K's residents and stresses the need for civil discourse and mutual respect among mainstream political parties.

Iltija also addressed the participation of former banned Jamaat-e-Islami members in the elections, advocating for their right to contest and contribute. She welcomed the interim bail of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid and called for his release. She views the tough electoral battle in Bijbehara as an opportunity to prove her mettle. Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases, with Bijbehara going to the polls on September 18, and results declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024