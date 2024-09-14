South Africa's Deputy President Overcomes Heat Scare During Speech

South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile experienced a health scare on Saturday afternoon due to intense heat while giving a speech in Tzaneen, Limpopo province, according to the state broadcaster SABC.

Mashatile collapsed during an event commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader, about 412 kilometers (256 miles) northeast of Johannesburg, SABC reported.

Limpopo's provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, assured the broadcaster that Mashatile was not in danger. 'The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them; he's ok and there's no need to worry,' Ramathuba said.

