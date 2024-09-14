South Africa's Deputy President Overcomes Heat Scare During Speech
South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile experienced a heat-related issue while delivering a speech in Limpopo province. He collapsed but was later reported to be fine by Limpopo's provincial premier, Phophi Ramathuba, who assured that there is no cause for concern.
South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile experienced a health scare on Saturday afternoon due to intense heat while giving a speech in Tzaneen, Limpopo province, according to the state broadcaster SABC.
Mashatile collapsed during an event commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader, about 412 kilometers (256 miles) northeast of Johannesburg, SABC reported.
Limpopo's provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, assured the broadcaster that Mashatile was not in danger. 'The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them; he's ok and there's no need to worry,' Ramathuba said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
