Kejriwal Vows to Resign Until Reelected, Blasts BJP's 'Cruel' Regime

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday compared the current regime to British colonialism, arguing that even the British wouldn't have imagined a crueller leader after 75 years of independence. Addressing party workers at the AAP office, Kejriwal said, "Thanks to the Almighty and those who prayed for me. Many of our leaders were in jail, and even now Satyendra Jain and Amanatullah Khan are incarcerated. I too spent time in jail, reading many books, including the Gita and 'Bhagat Singh Ki Jail Diary.' Bhagat Singh wrote letters to revolutionary friends while imprisoned. The British sent these letters to his people."

"Seventy-five years after gaining independence through Bhagat Singh's martyrdom, a revolutionary CM went to jail. I wrote only one letter from jail to the LG, asking that Atishi be allowed to hoist the flag in my stead. My letter did not reach its destination, and I was warned that if I wrote again, I would not be allowed to meet my family. Even the British hadn't predicted a dictator crueler than them in independent India," Kejriwal said. Highlighting Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt's friendship, Kejriwal added, "Sandeep Pathak visited me one day not to talk about romance, but politics, after which he was blacklisted from seeing me."

CM Kejriwal asserted that he has earned 'honesty' throughout his life and accused the BJP of framing him with false charges of corruption and deceit. "They accused me of theft, corruption, and deceiving Bharat Mata. I came to serve my nation. When Lord Ram returned after 14 years, Maa Sita had to prove her purity. I am ready to prove mine. The central government imposed several laws to strip away my power. The only thing I've earned is honesty. Despite restrictions, if you believe I am honest, vote for me in large numbers. Elections are due in February, and I demand they be held in November alongside Maharashtra's elections. Until then, someone else from our party will serve as CM," Kejriwal stated.

Criticizing BJP's strategy, Kejriwal said, "They sent me to jail to break the AAP and my courage. They hoped to form a government in Delhi after imprisoning me, but our party stood strong. I did not resign to protect the Constitution. The SC asked why a government couldn't run from jail and proved that it could."

In a bold move, Kejriwal announced his resignation as Chief Minister in two days and vowed not to return to the position until the public declares him 'honest.' He also called for early elections with Maharashtra. "I am resigning as CM in two days and will not return until the people give their verdict. I will campaign door-to-door and will only sit on the CM's chair if re-elected. Your vote will certify my honesty," he declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)