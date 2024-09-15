Left Menu

Congress Questions VP Dhankhar's Stance on Reservation Cap

The Congress has challenged Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's comments on Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservations. Dhankhar criticized Gandhi's remarks made abroad, suggesting they reflect an anti-constitutional mentality. The Congress urges Dhankhar to clarify his position on lifting the 50% cap on quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Updated: 15-09-2024 14:30 IST
The Congress has hit back at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over his criticism of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on reservations. In a pointed question on social media, the party asked whether Dhankhar supports the removal of the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, a controversial stance Gandhi recently advocated.

Speaking at a public event in Mumbai, Dhankhar had slammed Gandhi's comments about reservations made during his US visit, calling them an anti-constitutional mentality. Dhankhar argued that reservations are fundamental to India's constitution and represent affirmative action to support social equity.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned the vice president's position, reaffirming Gandhi's commitment to increasing reservations beyond the current 50% limit. Gandhi clarified in a press interaction that his stance had been misrepresented and that he supports expanding reservations.

