Vice President Dhankhar Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Reservation Remarks
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on ending reservations, terming them anti-constitutional. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of respecting the Constitution and urged youth to reject anti-India rhetoric. He also criticized past Congress governments for their handling of the Mandal Commission report and the imposition of Emergency.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, criticizing his remarks on 'ending reservation' as indicative of an 'anti-constitutional mindset'.
Speaking at a public event in Mumbai, Dhankhar emphasized the need for awareness about India's Constitution, stating, 'A person from a constitutional post saying on a foreign land that reservation should be ended underscores the same anti-constitutional mindset.'
Dhankhar argued that reservation is not against meritocracy but is the soul of the Constitution, serving as affirmative action for society's pillars of strength. He ridiculed Gandhi's recent comments in the US, suggesting the Congress leader was disrespecting the Constitution.
Dhankhar further criticized previous Congress governments, alleging inaction on the Mandal Commission report and recalling the imposition of the Emergency as 'the darkest period of our democracy.'
He called on the youth to reject anti-constitutional behavior, stressing the need to remember lessons from the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
