BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Poised for a Hat-trick in Haryana Elections

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP's definitive candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming Haryana elections. Pradhan's statement came after senior party leader Anil Vij said he would stake a claim for the post if the party wins.

Vij, a six-time MLA, cited seniority and public support, saying he would press his claim, but ultimately left the decision to the party. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March, has been lauded for his decisions benefiting all sections of society.

Confident in BJP's track record and voter enthusiasm, Pradhan emphasized that the party is aiming for a third consecutive victory, with Saini at the helm to lead Haryana to continued prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)