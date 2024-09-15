Left Menu

BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Poised for a Hat-trick in Haryana Elections

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that BJP is backing Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Haryana elections, dismissing claims from senior leader Anil Vij. Pradhan is confident of a third consecutive win for the party, emphasizing Saini's popularity and effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:18 IST
BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Poised for a Hat-trick in Haryana Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP's definitive candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming Haryana elections. Pradhan's statement came after senior party leader Anil Vij said he would stake a claim for the post if the party wins.

Vij, a six-time MLA, cited seniority and public support, saying he would press his claim, but ultimately left the decision to the party. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March, has been lauded for his decisions benefiting all sections of society.

Confident in BJP's track record and voter enthusiasm, Pradhan emphasized that the party is aiming for a third consecutive victory, with Saini at the helm to lead Haryana to continued prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024