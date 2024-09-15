Left Menu

City on High Alert Amid PM Modi's Upcoming Visit

Around 3,000 police personnel, including 500 officers, will be deployed in Bhubaneswar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 17. The security measures include route barricading, dedicated supervisory officers, and the use of tactical units. Modi will launch the ‘Subhadra’ scheme and railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bhubaneswar has prompted the deployment of approximately 3,000 police personnel, including 500 officers, according to a senior official on Sunday.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said that the entire 12 km route from Bhubaneswar airport to Janata Maidan would be barricaded. Security measures include 11 DCP-rank officers, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACP-rank officers, 100 inspectors, and 300 officers, alongside 81 platoons of forces and 500 home guards. Three special tactical units, two CRPF companies, and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force will also be stationed.

PM Modi will launch the state's 'Subhadra' scheme and initiate railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore. The scheme aims to support eligible women with financial aid of Rs 50,000 over five years, with the first installment scheduled for September 17.

