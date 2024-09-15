City on High Alert Amid PM Modi's Upcoming Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bhubaneswar has prompted the deployment of approximately 3,000 police personnel, including 500 officers, according to a senior official on Sunday.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said that the entire 12 km route from Bhubaneswar airport to Janata Maidan would be barricaded. Security measures include 11 DCP-rank officers, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACP-rank officers, 100 inspectors, and 300 officers, alongside 81 platoons of forces and 500 home guards. Three special tactical units, two CRPF companies, and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force will also be stationed.

PM Modi will launch the state's 'Subhadra' scheme and initiate railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore. The scheme aims to support eligible women with financial aid of Rs 50,000 over five years, with the first installment scheduled for September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)