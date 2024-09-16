Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Fuel Price Exploitation
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the central government of overcharging for fuel despite a significant drop in crude oil prices. He claimed the BJP is engaging in 'fuel loot' and urged voters in upcoming elections to reject the 'Modi-induced price rise'.
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Centre of exploiting fuel prices despite a notable reduction in crude oil costs, labeling it a 'fuel loot'.
Kharge pointed out that crude oil prices have dropped by 32.5%, yet the BJP government continues to maintain high fuel prices. He stated that election-going states should defeat the BJP by rejecting the 'Modi-induced price rise'.
Kharge highlighted that on May 16, 2014, crude oil was priced at USD 107.49 per barrel, with petrol at Rs 71.51 and diesel at Rs 57.28. As of September 16, 2024, crude oil costs USD 72.48 per barrel, yet petrol is Rs 94.72, and diesel is Rs 87.62. According to current crude oil prices, petrol should be Rs 48.27, while diesel should be Rs 69.00. Kharge alleged that over ten years, the Modi government has unjustly taxed people Rs 35 lakh crore through fuel pricing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
