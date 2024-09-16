Left Menu

Opposition Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Unfulfilled Promises for Marathwada

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, criticized the state government for failing to uphold promises made for Marathwada's development on Hyderabad Liberation Day last year. He accused the government of not releasing sufficient funds for announced projects and making empty promises, calling out Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Ambadas Danve
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve has criticized the state government for falling short on promises made for Marathwada's development during last year's Hyderabad Liberation Day. Addressing a press conference, Danve claimed the government had not disbursed even 5 percent of the promised funds.

Danve alleged the government had announced Rs 37,016 crore for the region but only allocated Rs 60 crore for initial project reports, a move he argued would extend project timelines to 20 years. He also highlighted the state's failure to finalize a site for the memorial of freedom fighter Dagadabai Shelhe.

Further, he slammed the government's reconsideration of a Rs 3,255 crore milch animal distribution scheme and accused it of neglecting Marathwada's development needs, questioning why such commitments were made if they couldn't be kept.

