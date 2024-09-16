Left Menu

Tragic Toll of Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Palestinian officials report that Israeli airstrikes have killed 16 people in Gaza, including women and children. The strikes targeted homes in Nuseirat and Gaza City. The Awda Hospital confirmed the casualties and additional injuries. Israel claims it targets militants, while Palestinian sources highlight the civilian toll.

Palestinian officials have reported that recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in 16 fatalities, among them five women and four children.

An airstrike early Monday decimated a house in the densely populated Nuseirat refugee camp, killing a minimum of 10 people, including four women and two children. Awda Hospital confirmed receiving the bodies and recorded an additional 13 wounded. The deceased included a mother, her child, and her five siblings.

Further, another airstrike on a residence in Gaza City resulted in six more deaths, including a woman and two children, as confirmed by Civil Defence, under the Hamas-ran administration. Israel maintains it only targets militants, accusing Hamas of operating in residential areas and thus endangering civilians. However, the Gaza Health Ministry reports a striking death toll of over 41,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, since October 7 of the previous year, initiated the conflict.

