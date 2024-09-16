Amit Shah Defines Battle Lines in J&K Election
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized a decisive clash in Jammu and Kashmir's elections between the Congress-National Conference alliance and the BJP. Shah highlighted divergent agendas, with the BJP committed to preventing the reinstatement of Article 370 and dedicated to development and honoring martyrs.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spotlighted the stark divide in Jammu and Kashmir's electoral landscape, pitting the Congress-National Conference alliance against the BJP.
He urged voters to support BJP candidate Shugan Parihar, emphasizing the vote as a commitment to development, progress, and honoring martyrs, including Parihar's father.
'This election in Jammu and Kashmir is clearly between two forces. On one side are the National Conference and the Congress; on the other side is the BJP—a contest between the BJP and the Gandhi-Abdullah families, each with clear agendas,' Shah declared at a public rally.
Shah underlined the BJP's ideology inspired by Prem Nath Dogra: 'One Constitution, one flag, and one Prime Minister,' asserting Jammu and Kashmir's unbreakable bond with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
