TMC Calls 'One Nation, One Election' a Gimmick; CPI Voices Opposition

A debate has ignited over the 'one nation, one election' proposal, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) opposing the idea. TMC labeled the initiative a 'gimmick,' citing recent state elections as evidence. CPI emphasized the constitutional challenges and diverse nature of Indian electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:08 IST
A day after government sources confirmed plans to implement 'one nation, one election' within the current NDA government term, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the proposal as another 'gimmick' of the ruling party.

The TMC questioned the absence of Maharashtra's election announcement alongside Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. Party leader Derek O'Brien argued that it was due to the Maharashtra government's recent Ladki Bahin scheme budget announcement and upcoming tranches.

Echoing the TMC's concerns, CPI general secretary D Raja declared his party's opposition, citing India's diverse political landscape and constitutional provisions. He emphasized that the Election Commission should maintain its mandate for free and fair elections.

