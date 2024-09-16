Italy and Britain Unite to Combat Human Trafficking Amid Migrant Crisis

Italy and Britain are stepping up their efforts to halt the flow of boat migrants by intensifying their battle against human traffickers. This decision was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.

Meloni highlighted that the migrant crisis is a phenomenon affecting the entire European continent. During a joint news conference, she emphasized the need for a united European effort to combat human trafficking. 'We agree with Prime Minister Starmer that the first thing we need to do is to intensify the fight against human trafficking, uniting our efforts much more,' said Meloni.

The leaders' joint commitment marks a significant step towards a collaborative European approach to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis.

