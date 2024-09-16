Left Menu

Pakistani Man with Alleged Iran Ties Faces U.S. Court for Assassination Plot

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, is set to appear in U.S. court on charges of plotting to assassinate an American politician in retaliation for Qassem Soleimani's killing. Merchant was involved in recruiting people in the U.S. for the plot and faces counts of terrorism and murder for hire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:05 IST
Pakistani Man with Alleged Iran Ties Faces U.S. Court for Assassination Plot

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national accused of having links to Iran, is scheduled to appear in a U.S. court on Monday on charges of planning to assassinate an American politician as revenge for the death of Iran's top commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn assert that Merchant, aged 46, had spent time in Iran before coming to the United States to coordinate the alleged plot. He allegedly discussed stealing documents from an undisclosed target and orchestrating protests in the U.S., according to officials.

Merchant purportedly mentioned Donald Trump as a potential target. However, authorities clarify that the plot was not centered on assassinating the former president. Merchant faces charges for attempting to commit terrorism across national boundaries and murder for hire.

Notably, there is no indication that Merchant was involved in a recent assassination attempt against Trump in Florida or a separate shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania. Prosecutors highlight that Merchant will plead before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy in Brooklyn. He was apprehended in Texas on July 15.

The Iranian mission to the UN previously refuted Merchant's alleged actions, emphasizing they contradicted Tehran's policy of legally addressing Soleimani's killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024