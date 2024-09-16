Pakistani Man with Alleged Iran Ties Faces U.S. Court for Assassination Plot

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national accused of having links to Iran, is scheduled to appear in a U.S. court on Monday on charges of planning to assassinate an American politician as revenge for the death of Iran's top commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn assert that Merchant, aged 46, had spent time in Iran before coming to the United States to coordinate the alleged plot. He allegedly discussed stealing documents from an undisclosed target and orchestrating protests in the U.S., according to officials.

Merchant purportedly mentioned Donald Trump as a potential target. However, authorities clarify that the plot was not centered on assassinating the former president. Merchant faces charges for attempting to commit terrorism across national boundaries and murder for hire.

Notably, there is no indication that Merchant was involved in a recent assassination attempt against Trump in Florida or a separate shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania. Prosecutors highlight that Merchant will plead before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy in Brooklyn. He was apprehended in Texas on July 15.

The Iranian mission to the UN previously refuted Merchant's alleged actions, emphasizing they contradicted Tehran's policy of legally addressing Soleimani's killing.

