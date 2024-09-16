JD(U) Predicts Stronger NDA Performance in Bihar 2025 Elections

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha stated on Monday that the NDA is expected to surpass its 2010 performance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. In 2010, the coalition secured 206 out of 243 seats.

Jha praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for conducting a caste survey aimed at benefiting weaker sections of society. He emphasized that under Kumar's leadership, the JD(U) aims to outperform its previous record in the 2025 elections.

Addressing party leaders, Jha and JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha highlighted the significance of organizational strategy and encouraged leaders to promote the NDA government's achievements. They asserted that the NDA will comfortably form the government in 2025, referencing favorable analysis from the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.

(With inputs from agencies.)