Left Menu

JD(U) Predicts Stronger NDA Performance in Bihar 2025 Elections

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha claimed that the NDA will perform better in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections than they did in 2010. He emphasized the benefits of the caste survey and Nitish Kumar's leadership, urging party leaders to work in mission mode to highlight achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:08 IST
JD(U) Predicts Stronger NDA Performance in Bihar 2025 Elections
Sanjay Kumar Jha
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha stated on Monday that the NDA is expected to surpass its 2010 performance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. In 2010, the coalition secured 206 out of 243 seats.

Jha praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for conducting a caste survey aimed at benefiting weaker sections of society. He emphasized that under Kumar's leadership, the JD(U) aims to outperform its previous record in the 2025 elections.

Addressing party leaders, Jha and JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha highlighted the significance of organizational strategy and encouraged leaders to promote the NDA government's achievements. They asserted that the NDA will comfortably form the government in 2025, referencing favorable analysis from the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024