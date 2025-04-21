Unidentified Attackers Target Local JD(U) Leader in Patna Shooting

An unidentified group of assailants shot at Sonia Devi, a local leader from the JD(U), in Patna's Buddha Colony, leaving her injured.

Authorities detained one suspect related to the incident, which took place on Sunday night near her shop.

Police have registered a case against five individuals based on Devi's testimony and have launched a manhunt for the attackers. Devi is currently receiving treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sangita.

(With inputs from agencies.)