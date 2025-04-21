Unidentified Attackers Target Local JD(U) Leader in Patna Shooting
An unidentified group shot and injured Sonia Devi, a local JD(U) leader, in Patna's Buddha Colony. Police have detained one suspect and are pursuing the attackers. The incident occurred near Devi's shop, and she is currently being treated at Patna Medical College and Hospital. A case has been filed against five individuals.
An unidentified group of assailants shot at Sonia Devi, a local leader from the JD(U), in Patna's Buddha Colony, leaving her injured.
Authorities detained one suspect related to the incident, which took place on Sunday night near her shop.
Police have registered a case against five individuals based on Devi's testimony and have launched a manhunt for the attackers. Devi is currently receiving treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sangita.
