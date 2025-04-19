Left Menu

Mujahid Alam Quits JD(U) Over Waqf Amendment Stance

Former MLA Mujahid Alam has resigned from JD(U), citing dissatisfaction with the party's support of the Waqf Amendment Act, which he claims targets Muslims. Alam attempted to sway party leaders but ultimately chose to quit, following similar actions by Mohammad Kasim Ansari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:36 IST
Mujahid Alam Quits JD(U) Over Waqf Amendment Stance
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, former MLA Mujahid Alam announced his resignation from the JD(U) on Saturday, attributing his decision to the party's controversial stance on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Alam, who was fielded as JD(U)'s candidate for the upcoming Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat in 2024, expressed that his attempts to persuade the party leadership against supporting the amendment were unsuccessful. He described the act as targeting Muslims and a tool for acquiring Waqf properties unjustly.

In response, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar stated that Alam was free to make his decision to leave. Alam's resignation follows a similar step by another JD(U) leader, Mohammad Kasim Ansari, who had resigned due to dissatisfaction with the party's stance on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025