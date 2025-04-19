Mujahid Alam Quits JD(U) Over Waqf Amendment Stance
Former MLA Mujahid Alam has resigned from JD(U), citing dissatisfaction with the party's support of the Waqf Amendment Act, which he claims targets Muslims. Alam attempted to sway party leaders but ultimately chose to quit, following similar actions by Mohammad Kasim Ansari.
In a significant political move, former MLA Mujahid Alam announced his resignation from the JD(U) on Saturday, attributing his decision to the party's controversial stance on the Waqf Amendment Act.
Alam, who was fielded as JD(U)'s candidate for the upcoming Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat in 2024, expressed that his attempts to persuade the party leadership against supporting the amendment were unsuccessful. He described the act as targeting Muslims and a tool for acquiring Waqf properties unjustly.
In response, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar stated that Alam was free to make his decision to leave. Alam's resignation follows a similar step by another JD(U) leader, Mohammad Kasim Ansari, who had resigned due to dissatisfaction with the party's stance on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
