AAP Leaders Deliberate on Kejriwal's Successor Amid Political Upheaval
AAP leaders convened multiple meetings to discuss candidates for the chief minister's role following Arvind Kejriwal's likely resignation. Kejriwal, recently released on bail, plans to step down and seeks early Delhi elections. Contenders include key ministers and possibly a Dalit or Muslim legislator to appeal to minority communities.
AAP leaders on Monday convened a series of meetings to deliberate on potential successors for the chief minister's post, following Arvind Kejriwal's anticipated resignation. The move, coinciding with Kejriwal's recent release from Tihar jail, aims to set the stage for early Delhi elections.
Kejriwal, emphasizing his commitment to honesty, declared he would not return to the chief minister's chair without a 'certificate of honesty' from the public. Discussions are ongoing, with significant input from top party members and leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha.
Among the names floated for the chief minister position are Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Party insiders speculate that a Dalit or Muslim legislator might be selected to strengthen community support ahead of the assembly polls, with potential candidates including Rakhi Birla and Imran Hussain.
