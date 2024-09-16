Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes 'Number One Terrorist' Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader M A Naqvi criticized Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's remark calling Rahul Gandhi the 'number one terrorist.' Naqvi stated that such comments are against the BJP's culture of politeness and in bad taste. Bittu had accused Gandhi of receiving support from separatists and anti-national elements.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's controversial 'number one terrorist' remark against Rahul Gandhi has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leader M A Naqvi. Naqvi stated that the comments were not reflective of the BJP's culture and termed them as 'dirty talk' and 'in bad taste.'

Bittu's statement, made during a flagging-off ceremony in Bihar, accused Gandhi of aligning with individuals supporting separatism. He suggested that Gandhi's frequent trips abroad and negative comments about India indicated a lack of patriotism.

In response to the controversial attacks, the Congress has labeled the individuals making such remarks as 'real terrorists' who should face legal consequences. The political feud between BJP and Congress continues to escalate with each side making serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

