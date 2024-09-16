Teamsters Union Nears Decision on Presidential Endorsement

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien announced that the 1.3-million member union might make its presidential endorsement as early as Wednesday. This comes after members met with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday.

The union previously engaged with her rival Donald Trump in January. 'We can't kick this can down the road,' O'Brien stated following the meeting with Harris.

On Wednesday, the union will present member polling results to its executive board. When questioned about the possibility of not endorsing any candidate, O'Brien mentioned that all options remain on the table.

