Teamsters Union Nears Decision on Presidential Endorsement

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien announced that the union, which boasts 1.3 million members, might make a presidential endorsement decision by Wednesday. This decision follows meetings with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her rival, Donald Trump. Poll results from union members will be reviewed.

Updated: 16-09-2024 23:51 IST
Teamsters President Sean O'Brien announced that the 1.3-million member union might make its presidential endorsement as early as Wednesday. This comes after members met with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday.

The union previously engaged with her rival Donald Trump in January. 'We can't kick this can down the road,' O'Brien stated following the meeting with Harris.

On Wednesday, the union will present member polling results to its executive board. When questioned about the possibility of not endorsing any candidate, O'Brien mentioned that all options remain on the table.

