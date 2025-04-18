Pepsi Courts Yosuke Watanuki: The Tennis Star's Unlikely Endorsement Saga

Yosuke Watanuki, a Japanese tennis player, made waves at Indian Wells with an unexpected request for a Pepsi during a tense match. His bold move not only provided viewers with a moment of humor but also caught the attention of beverage giant PepsiCo.

During a match against Frances Tiafoe, Watanuki sought out the fizzy refreshment, with commentators joking about a potential endorsement deal. The moment brought a spark to social media as onlookers watched Watanuki revel in the moment with his team.

In response, Pepsi sent Watanuki a mystery gift box that included a t-shirt referencing his increased forehand speed and a personalized soda bottle. While no formal endorsement has been announced, the gesture hints at a budding relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)