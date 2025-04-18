Pepsi Courts Yosuke Watanuki: The Tennis Star's Unlikely Endorsement Saga
Tennis player Yosuke Watanuki caught Pepsi's attention with a mid-match soda request at Indian Wells. His cheeky act led Pepsi to send him customized gifts, sparking endorsement speculations. Despite recent setbacks in tournaments, Watanuki's social media presence remains strong, highlighted by a personal bottle of Pepsi.
Yosuke Watanuki, a Japanese tennis player, made waves at Indian Wells with an unexpected request for a Pepsi during a tense match. His bold move not only provided viewers with a moment of humor but also caught the attention of beverage giant PepsiCo.
During a match against Frances Tiafoe, Watanuki sought out the fizzy refreshment, with commentators joking about a potential endorsement deal. The moment brought a spark to social media as onlookers watched Watanuki revel in the moment with his team.
In response, Pepsi sent Watanuki a mystery gift box that included a t-shirt referencing his increased forehand speed and a personalized soda bottle. While no formal endorsement has been announced, the gesture hints at a budding relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
