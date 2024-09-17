Chair Attack Turns Sao Paulo Mayoral Debate into Chaos

A mayoral debate in Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, descended into chaos as candidate Jose Luiz Datena struck fellow candidate Pablo Marcal with a chair.

The altercation occurred after Marcal questioned Datena's courage, referencing a previous threat. Datena responded violently, leading to his expulsion from the debate.

Despite the incident, analysts suggest that Datena's newfound notoriety could boost his previously trailing campaign, potentially altering the race dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)