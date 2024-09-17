Trump Campaign Remains Unshaken After Assassination Attempt
Following a second alleged attempt on his life, Donald Trump and his campaign are determined to stay the course, with planned rallies and events unfazed. Despite heightened tensions and ongoing safety concerns, Trump continues to engage with the public, asserting that extreme political rhetoric is to blame for the violence.
In the wake of a second alleged assassination attempt, Donald Trump and his allies announced that he will continue his campaign schedule unaltered, including playing golf.
The former president remained relatively low-profile on Monday, discussing the incident with the U.S. Secret Service's acting head and providing one media interview. Trump attributed the attack to inflammatory rhetoric from Democrats, which he amplified in a social media post.
Trump's campaign also sent fundraising emails linking the suspected gunman's actions to statements made by Democratic leaders. Despite security concerns, Trump will proceed with previously scheduled events, including a cryptocurrency business launch and multiple rallies in various states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
