Vice President Lauds Modi's Leadership on 74th Birthday
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, highlighting his two-decade governance. Dhankhar praised Modi's efforts in steering India towards development, emphasizing the cultural and civilizational ethos Modi has invigorated. He wished the prime minister continued success and good health.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, emphasizing Modi's significant contributions to India's development.
In a heartfelt message on platform X, Dhankhar highlighted Modi's over two-decade-long governance and decade-long prime ministership, which he said has revitalized India's cultural values and civilizational principles.
The vice president expressed his hope for Modi's continued leadership and success, wishing him strength and good health for the years ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Far-Right AfD's Ascent Challenges German Governance
Supreme Court Denies Plea for Socio-Economic Caste Census: Governance Issue
E-Governance 2024: Driving Sustainable Service Delivery
Panchayati Raj Leaders Attend IIM Bodh Gaya Programme for Enhanced Governance
Solly Malatsi Removes Two USAASA Board Members for Governance Violations