Vice President Lauds Modi's Leadership on 74th Birthday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, emphasizing Modi's significant contributions to India's development.

In a heartfelt message on platform X, Dhankhar highlighted Modi's over two-decade-long governance and decade-long prime ministership, which he said has revitalized India's cultural values and civilizational principles.

The vice president expressed his hope for Modi's continued leadership and success, wishing him strength and good health for the years ahead.

