Left Menu

Union Minister Dismisses Congress's Statehood Promise for Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected Congress's pledge to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a 'fake narrative.' Prime Minister Modi has already assured that statehood will be restored following elections. Assembly polls in the region are scheduled in three phases beginning September 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:50 IST
Union Minister Dismisses Congress's Statehood Promise for Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday refuted Congress's pledge to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it a 'fake narrative.' He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already committed to reinstating statehood after elections. 'The Congress manifesto lacks credibility, and the public won't take it seriously. They are pushing a false narrative on statehood since the PM has assured it post-elections. The Congress and National Conference's attempts to claim credit are futile,' Singh said to ANI.

On Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that the Congress-National Conference alliance would return statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. 'The rights of Jammu and Kashmir were stripped, and it was made a Union Territory. We will restore its statehood,' Khera assured ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 7, dismissed claims by Congress and the National Conference about their capability to restore statehood. 'Only the central government and Prime Minister Modi have the authority to reinstate statehood,' Shah stated. 'We have promised statehood will return after the elections in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi should stop misleading people,' he added.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in three phases: September 18, September 25, and November 1. Vote counting is scheduled for October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024