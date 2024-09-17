Union Minister Dismisses Congress's Statehood Promise for Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected Congress's pledge to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a 'fake narrative.' Prime Minister Modi has already assured that statehood will be restored following elections. Assembly polls in the region are scheduled in three phases beginning September 18.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday refuted Congress's pledge to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it a 'fake narrative.' He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already committed to reinstating statehood after elections. 'The Congress manifesto lacks credibility, and the public won't take it seriously. They are pushing a false narrative on statehood since the PM has assured it post-elections. The Congress and National Conference's attempts to claim credit are futile,' Singh said to ANI.
On Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that the Congress-National Conference alliance would return statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. 'The rights of Jammu and Kashmir were stripped, and it was made a Union Territory. We will restore its statehood,' Khera assured ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 7, dismissed claims by Congress and the National Conference about their capability to restore statehood. 'Only the central government and Prime Minister Modi have the authority to reinstate statehood,' Shah stated. 'We have promised statehood will return after the elections in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi should stop misleading people,' he added.
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in three phases: September 18, September 25, and November 1. Vote counting is scheduled for October 8. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
