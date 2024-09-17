Friedrich Merz: Policy Positions and Future as Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz, the head of Germany's Christian Democrats, has been selected as the chancellor candidate for the upcoming federal election by the conservative alliance, which is predicted to win. Merz's economic policies emphasize reduced regulation, lower taxes, and ensuring competitive energy prices for Germany's growth.

In foreign policy, Merz adopts a proactive stance, advocating for increased military support for Ukraine and voicing criticism over recent Chinese investments in Germany. His views align closely with those of French President Macron on issues pertaining to Russia, although he opposes common EU debt initiatives.

In domestic matters, Merz holds conservative positions, opposing generous welfare benefits and advocating for stringent immigration controls. He is critical of the use of gender-sensitive language and upholds traditional social policies. Merz's policies reflect a blend of economic liberalism and social conservatism.

(With inputs from agencies.)