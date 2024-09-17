High-Stakes Battle in Pulwama: Old Alliances and New Entrants Stir Electoral Drama
The electoral contest in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama assembly constituency has intensified with the entry of Talat Majid Alie, a former Jamaat-e-Islami member. He joins a field that includes three-time MLA Mohammad Khalil Bandh and PDP youth president Waheed Para. The presence of multiple influential independents has further spiced up the race.
The entry of former Jamaat-e-Islami member Talat Majid Alie into Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama assembly constituency race has added a new layer of intrigue. Joining three-time MLA Mohammad Khalil Bandh and PDP youth president Waheed Para, Alie's candidacy complicates a contest already seen as crucial.
Notably, the BJP has chosen not to field a candidate in Pulwama, a move that has left seven independents vying for the seat. Initially perceived as a two-horse race between Bandh, contesting under the National Conference (NC) banner, and Para, emerging dynamics have shifted.
Bandh's return to the NC and Para's grassroots work during the PDP-BJP coalition have set the stage, but Alie's independent run is a dark horse development that analysts believe could significantly impact the outcome.
