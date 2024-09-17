Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle in Pulwama: Old Alliances and New Entrants Stir Electoral Drama

The electoral contest in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama assembly constituency has intensified with the entry of Talat Majid Alie, a former Jamaat-e-Islami member. He joins a field that includes three-time MLA Mohammad Khalil Bandh and PDP youth president Waheed Para. The presence of multiple influential independents has further spiced up the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:41 IST
High-Stakes Battle in Pulwama: Old Alliances and New Entrants Stir Electoral Drama
  • Country:
  • India

The entry of former Jamaat-e-Islami member Talat Majid Alie into Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama assembly constituency race has added a new layer of intrigue. Joining three-time MLA Mohammad Khalil Bandh and PDP youth president Waheed Para, Alie's candidacy complicates a contest already seen as crucial.

Notably, the BJP has chosen not to field a candidate in Pulwama, a move that has left seven independents vying for the seat. Initially perceived as a two-horse race between Bandh, contesting under the National Conference (NC) banner, and Para, emerging dynamics have shifted.

Bandh's return to the NC and Para's grassroots work during the PDP-BJP coalition have set the stage, but Alie's independent run is a dark horse development that analysts believe could significantly impact the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024