Akhilesh Yadav Lauds Supreme Court's Halt on Bulldozer Demolitions

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the Supreme Court for temporarily halting bulldozer demolitions across India until October 1. He remarked that bulldozers cannot represent justice, taking aim at the BJP for glorifying their use and arguing that they were employed to intimidate people.

'Bulldozer can't be justice. It was unconstitutional and meant to scare people and suppress opposition voices. I thank the Supreme Court for stopping these demolitions. The UP government and BJP had been glorifying bulldozers as though they were symbols of justice, using them in rallies to create fear,' Yadav asserted. He emphasized that bulldozers symbolize injustice, not justice.

Akhilesh Yadav praised the Supreme Court's directive, which stipulates that no property demolitions can occur without Court permission until October 1, though it exempts unauthorized constructions on public roads and footpaths. Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued the order while addressing petitions against the practice of bulldozing properties.

In other remarks, Yadav congratulated Atishi on her appointment as the new CM of Delhi. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal proposed her as his successor in a meeting with party MLAs, after announcing he would resign and asking for early elections.

