Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Former President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday he'll meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's upcoming US visit.

Modi is set to arrive this weekend for the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside leaders from Australia and Japan, hosted by President Joe Biden. This partnership, known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, was established post the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Modi, a figure both popular and polarizing, has championed Hindu nationalism during his tenure.

Trump's meeting with Modi had not been reported until the former president mentioned it at an unrelated event in Flint, Michigan. The Indian embassy in Washington did not comment on the announcement. This year, Trump has also met with Hungary's nationalist PM Viktor Orbán and Polish President Andrzej Duda. Trump continues to engage with foreign leaders as part of standard opposition interactions.

