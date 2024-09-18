Left Menu

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Voting began in Chenab Valley for the first phase of assembly elections after a decade, involving 7.14 lakh voters across 1,328 polling stations amid tight security. The elections also extend to South Kashmir, with separate facilities for Kashmiri Pandits and unique polling stations. Key candidates include former ministers and MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:52 IST
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Voting commenced Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab valley, involving over 7.14 lakh voters, to decide the fate of 64 candidates in the first phase of assembly elections held after ten years.

Polling began at 7 am across 1,328 polling stations in eight Chenab valley districts including Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, amid tight security due to recent terror activities that resulted in casualties. This round of elections also covers four districts in South Kashmir.

Twenty-four additional polling stations -- 19 in Jammu, one in Udhampur, and four in Delhi -- were set up for over 35,000 Kashmiri Pandits. These elections are the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and will proceed through three phases, with counting scheduled on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024