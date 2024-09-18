Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Voting commenced Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab valley, involving over 7.14 lakh voters, to decide the fate of 64 candidates in the first phase of assembly elections held after ten years.

Polling began at 7 am across 1,328 polling stations in eight Chenab valley districts including Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, amid tight security due to recent terror activities that resulted in casualties. This round of elections also covers four districts in South Kashmir.

Twenty-four additional polling stations -- 19 in Jammu, one in Udhampur, and four in Delhi -- were set up for over 35,000 Kashmiri Pandits. These elections are the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and will proceed through three phases, with counting scheduled on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)