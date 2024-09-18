Trump Maintains Campaign Momentum Amid Security Concerns
Former President Donald Trump made a public appearance in Flint, Michigan following a second apparent assassination attempt. Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, he described running for president as 'a dangerous business.' Concurrently, Vice President Kamala Harris conducted an interview highlighting her positions without directly naming Trump. Both campaigns ramp up efforts amidst heightened tensions.
Former President Donald Trump made a public appearance on Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, marking his first after an apparent assassination attempt. The event saw an enthusiastic crowd chant 'God bless Trump!' as Secret Service agents ensured the Republican nominee's safety.
Trump referred to running for president as 'a dangerous business' during the town hall, likening it to car racing or bull riding. 'Only consequential presidents get shot at,' he remarked.
Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris struck a measured tone during an interview with Black journalists. While she avoided mentioning Trump by name, she criticized his handling of key issues. Both campaigns are intensifying efforts despite heightened security concerns.

