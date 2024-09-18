Trump Announces Modi’s Upcoming US Visit, Highlights Trade Tensions
Former President Donald Trump stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during Modi's visit to the US. Trump criticized India for high import tariffs but praised Modi as a 'fantastic man.' Modi’s trip includes attending the Quad Leaders' Summit and speaking at the UN.
Former President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during Modi's three-day visit to the United States. The visit, scheduled from September 21 to 23, will see Modi attending several high-profile events including the Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by President Joe Biden, and a major community event in Long Island.
Trump, addressing a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, criticized India's import tariffs, calling the country a 'big abuser,' but praised Modi as a 'fantastic man.' He emphasized the need for reciprocal trade policies to balance tariffs imposed by other nations, specifically mentioning India, Brazil, and China.
Modi's visit comes at a critical time, less than two months before the US presidential elections, where Trump and Kamala Harris are key contenders. Modi will also speak at the Summit of the Future event at the UN headquarters, addressing world leaders on global issues.
