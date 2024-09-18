Left Menu

Vikar Rasool Wani Among Early Voters as Banihal Constituency Sees Intense Contest

Vikar Rasool Wani, former Pradesh Congress Committee president and past minister, was among the early voters at the Ramban district polling station. He is vying for a third consecutive win in Banihal, facing six competitors. Wani criticized BJP for delayed elections and voiced confidence in Congress's developmental track record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:10 IST
Vikar Rasool Wani
  • Country:
  • India

Ramban district saw early voters, including former Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, casting their ballots. The polling station came alive as the election process unfolded.

Vikar Rasool Wani, who has previously secured the Banihal seat in the 2008 and 2014 elections, is confident of a hat-trick victory. He criticized the BJP for delaying assembly elections and emphasized Congress's developmental work in Banihal, while dismissing National Conference and PDP's efforts.

Local resident Sajjad Ahmad highlighted the need for development and a strong government. Similarly, NC candidate Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo commended the election arrangements and the eagerness of the people to vote for resolving issues like unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

