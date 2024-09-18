Left Menu

Kejriwal's Sacrifice: Leaving CM Residence and Security

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to leave his official residence and give up all government facilities, including security, within 15 days. He aims to set an example of honesty and live like a common man. The move follows his resignation, with Atishi set to form a new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:30 IST
Kejriwal's Sacrifice: Leaving CM Residence and Security
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to vacate his official residence and forgo all government-provided facilities, including security, within 15 days. This decision comes in the wake of his resignation on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emphasized Kejriwal's commitment to honesty and sacrifice, noting that he intends to live like a commoner.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced the move at a press conference, highlighting that Kejriwal's family will also relocate. The search for a suitable accommodation is underway. Despite concerns about his safety, given past attacks, Kejriwal reassured his party by citing his experiences of protection in jail.

Singh criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making false corruption allegations against Kejriwal, underlining that the outgoing CM's actions distinguish him from typical leaders who cling to official perks. The AAP leader underscored that the people of Delhi will now have to judge Kejriwal's honesty, as his successor Atishi prepares to form a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024