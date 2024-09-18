Kejriwal's Sacrifice: Leaving CM Residence and Security

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to vacate his official residence and forgo all government-provided facilities, including security, within 15 days. This decision comes in the wake of his resignation on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emphasized Kejriwal's commitment to honesty and sacrifice, noting that he intends to live like a commoner.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced the move at a press conference, highlighting that Kejriwal's family will also relocate. The search for a suitable accommodation is underway. Despite concerns about his safety, given past attacks, Kejriwal reassured his party by citing his experiences of protection in jail.

Singh criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making false corruption allegations against Kejriwal, underlining that the outgoing CM's actions distinguish him from typical leaders who cling to official perks. The AAP leader underscored that the people of Delhi will now have to judge Kejriwal's honesty, as his successor Atishi prepares to form a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)