Teamsters Weigh Endorsement Decision Ahead of 2024 Election

The Teamsters executive board meets Wednesday in Washington as the 1.3 million-member union decides its endorsement for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The union's support could impact key battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien stated on Monday that the union might announce its choice as early as Wednesday, following meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris. They had previously met with her Republican rival Donald Trump in January. 'We can't kick this can down the road,' O'Brien emphasized.

The union, which represents a broad spectrum of workers from truck drivers to airline pilots, endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. With Biden out of the race, endorsements have shifted, and most major unions have backed Harris, including the United Auto Workers and AFL-CIO. Despite uncertainty, O'Brien assured that any and all options were being considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)