CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government Over 'One Nation, One Election'

CPI(ML) Liberation, part of the opposition bloc INDIA, criticized the BJP-led government's acceptance of a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, deeming it undemocratic and an assault on the spirit of democracy and federalism. General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya emphasized the undemocratic nature of this move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation, a member of the opposition bloc INDIA, has expressed strong disapproval of the BJP-led government's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections. The party argues that this move undermines democratic principles and federalism.

In an interview with PTI, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya voiced concerns that amending the Constitution to favor the ruling party's political ambitions threatens the foundation of democracy. 'It is an attempt to strike at the basic structure of the Constitution and undermine the basic spirit of democracy and federalism,' Bhattacharya said.

He added that the notion of 'one nation, one election' aims to enforce a regimented political structure through constitutional amendments. According to Bhattacharya, separate elections for assemblies, panchayats, and municipalities are essential to maintaining their autonomy and context. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted the committee's recommendations, sparking a call for comprehensive discussion on the proposal.

