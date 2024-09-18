Left Menu

Steady Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Amid First Elections Post-Article 370 Abrogation

The voter turnout in the 24 assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir's first elections since the abrogation of Article 370 remained relatively stable at 59 percent, compared to 60.19 percent in 2014. Variations were noted across different regions, with some segments showing slight increases while others had decreased participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The voter turnout in the 24 assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir's first elections since the abrogation of Article 370 remained relatively stable at 59 percent, according to the Election Commission. This compares to a turnout of 60.19 percent in the 2014 polls.

Polling took place in districts such as Doda, Kishtwar, and Anantnag, with some remote locations potentially increasing the final figure. Meanwhile, certain areas witnessed notable changes in voter behavior. For example, the Shangus-Anantnag segment recorded a significant drop from 68.78 percent in 2014 to 52.94 percent this year.

Security measures ensured peaceful polling with no major incidents reported. The multi-cornered contests, featuring various independent candidates including those backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, added a dynamic element to the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

