Imran Khan Accuses Government of Constitutional Amendments to Protect Officials Amid Election Probe

Imran Khan, the former premier of Pakistan, has accused the government of planning constitutional amendments to extend the terms of three top officials. He claims this move is to protect them from a probe into alleged election rigging and the violence on May 9. Khan has also criticized delays in addressing these issues and undermining judicial processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:36 IST
Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former premier, has accused the government of contemplating constitutional amendments intended to extend the terms of three key officials. These attempts, Khan claims, aim to shield them from ongoing investigations into election rigging and the events of May 9.

Speaking from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan specifically named Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Islamabad High Court's Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as the beneficiaries of these amendments. He warned that the new chief justice could expose the true events of May 9.

Khan criticized the government for undermining Pakistan's judicial and electoral processes. He pointed out a series of legal challenges targeted at him, which he argued have intensified since May 9. Khan routinely addresses the media during his court appearances, where a group of reporters is allowed to cover the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

