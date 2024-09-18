Record Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly Polls
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a record 59% voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, the highest in seven elections. Despite minor scuffles, the elections concluded peacefully. Factors contributing to the high turnout include improved security and active political campaigns. Final turnout numbers are expected to rise.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir saw a record 59% voter turnout in the first phase of assembly polls, marking the highest participation in the past seven elections, according to Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole.
Despite tentative figures, the final turnout is likely to increase after accounting for postal ballots from remote areas. Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to determine the fate of 219 candidates, with several districts recording significant participation.
The elections, covering 24 seats in seven districts, ended without any major incidents, fostering hope for high turnout in the remaining phases. The Election Commission lauded the strong public trust and confidence displayed through the long voter queues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
49-Year-Old Siddhartha Agarwal Sets Record as Oldest Indian to Swim the English Channel
IndianOil Sets Record with Biodiesel Blending and Advances in Ethanol Fuel
Sports Highlights: Grand Slams, Surfing Championships, and Record-Breaking Paralympics
India's Services Sector Records Strong Growth in August
Spain's Surge in Venezuelan Oil Imports: A Record Year