Record Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly Polls

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a record 59% voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, the highest in seven elections. Despite minor scuffles, the elections concluded peacefully. Factors contributing to the high turnout include improved security and active political campaigns. Final turnout numbers are expected to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir saw a record 59% voter turnout in the first phase of assembly polls, marking the highest participation in the past seven elections, according to Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole.

Despite tentative figures, the final turnout is likely to increase after accounting for postal ballots from remote areas. Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to determine the fate of 219 candidates, with several districts recording significant participation.

The elections, covering 24 seats in seven districts, ended without any major incidents, fostering hope for high turnout in the remaining phases. The Election Commission lauded the strong public trust and confidence displayed through the long voter queues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

