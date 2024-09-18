Raj Thackeray Urges Union to Prioritize Local Civic Polls
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, Raj Thackeray, criticized the Union government for pushing the 'one nation, one election' reform without addressing pending local civic body elections in Maharashtra. He pointed out that many civic bodies in the state, including the BMC, have been under administrators for over four years. Thackeray also questioned the feasibility of simultaneous elections given potential political instability.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday criticized the Union government's emphasis on the 'one nation, one election' reform, urging it to first address the delayed local civic body polls in Maharashtra.
Thackeray highlighted that several municipal bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have pending elections, with many operating under administrators for more than four years.
In a post on social media platform X, he stated that if elections are of such significance, the pending local polls should be prioritized. Furthermore, Thackeray questioned the practicality of simultaneous elections, considering scenarios like the collapse of a state government or mid-term Lok Sabha polls.
