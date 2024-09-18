Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Urges Union to Prioritize Local Civic Polls

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, Raj Thackeray, criticized the Union government for pushing the 'one nation, one election' reform without addressing pending local civic body elections in Maharashtra. He pointed out that many civic bodies in the state, including the BMC, have been under administrators for over four years. Thackeray also questioned the feasibility of simultaneous elections given potential political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:22 IST
Raj Thackeray Urges Union to Prioritize Local Civic Polls
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday criticized the Union government's emphasis on the 'one nation, one election' reform, urging it to first address the delayed local civic body polls in Maharashtra.

Thackeray highlighted that several municipal bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have pending elections, with many operating under administrators for more than four years.

In a post on social media platform X, he stated that if elections are of such significance, the pending local polls should be prioritized. Furthermore, Thackeray questioned the practicality of simultaneous elections, considering scenarios like the collapse of a state government or mid-term Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024