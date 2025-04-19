Controversial Demolition: BMC Faces Backlash Over Jain Temple

The demolition of a Jain temple by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Vile Parle area has ignited a fierce controversy within the community and prompted widespread protests.

The assistant municipal commissioner, Navnath Ghadge, in charge of the K-east ward where the temple was located, has been transferred immediately. The BMC alleged the structure was unauthorized.

Prominent political figures, including Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and Congress's Varsha Gaikwad, have accused the ruling BJP government of mishandling the situation and unfairly targeting minorities, compounding the mounting public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)