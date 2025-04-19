Left Menu

Controversial Demolition: BMC Faces Backlash Over Jain Temple

The demolition of a Jain temple by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Vile Parle sparked major protests from the Jain community. The BMC transferred an official in response. Political leaders, including Congress and Shiv Sena members, criticized the BMC and the ruling government for targeting minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:05 IST
Controversial Demolition: BMC Faces Backlash Over Jain Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The demolition of a Jain temple by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Vile Parle area has ignited a fierce controversy within the community and prompted widespread protests.

The assistant municipal commissioner, Navnath Ghadge, in charge of the K-east ward where the temple was located, has been transferred immediately. The BMC alleged the structure was unauthorized.

Prominent political figures, including Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and Congress's Varsha Gaikwad, have accused the ruling BJP government of mishandling the situation and unfairly targeting minorities, compounding the mounting public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025