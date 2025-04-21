Bombay High Court Slams BMC Over Illegal Construction Inaction

In a stern verdict, the Bombay High Court has lashed out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its failure to demolish an illegal construction in Andheri, despite numerous complaints since 2021.

The court, comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata, ordered the demolition of the structure within two weeks and demanded disciplinary action against the negligent officials.

The bench expressed frustration at the government's indifferent attitude, raising concerns about law-abiding citizens losing faith in the system while law-breakers remain unchecked and thrive.

