Bombay High Court Slams BMC Over Illegal Construction Inaction

The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for failing to act against an illegal construction in Andheri, Mumbai. Despite complaints since 2021, no action was taken, prompting the court to order the demolition of the structure and disciplinary action against the responsible officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:02 IST
Bombay High Court Slams BMC Over Illegal Construction Inaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a stern verdict, the Bombay High Court has lashed out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its failure to demolish an illegal construction in Andheri, despite numerous complaints since 2021.

The court, comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata, ordered the demolition of the structure within two weeks and demanded disciplinary action against the negligent officials.

The bench expressed frustration at the government's indifferent attitude, raising concerns about law-abiding citizens losing faith in the system while law-breakers remain unchecked and thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

