Yadav Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Gimmick
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questions the Centre's intention behind the 'one nation, one election' proposal, branding it a gimmick similar to women's reservation. He expresses concerns about its practicality and potential misuse by the BJP. Most opposition parties criticize the proposal as a cheap stunt.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Centre's intentions behind the simultaneous elections proposal, questioning if it was another gimmick like women's reservation.
Yadav criticized the ruling BJP's approach, speculating on the chaos if the party topples elected governments mid-tenure, and the implications for nationwide elections.
The Union Cabinet's proposal for 'one nation, one election' has drawn scrutiny from opposition parties, who deem it an impractical stunt by the BJP. Yadav further attacked the BJP over internal election practices and the delay in holding their National President election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRS Criticizes Government's Flood Response in Khammam
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Criticizes Previous Government Amid Flood Relief Efforts
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Eknath Shinde Government Over Missing CCTV Footage in Sexual Assault Case
Pakistani Government Imposes Social Media Ban on Government Employees
Ukrainian Government Reshuffle Won't Impact Peace Talks, Says Kremlin