Yadav Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Gimmick

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Centre's intentions behind the simultaneous elections proposal, questioning if it was another gimmick like women's reservation.

Yadav criticized the ruling BJP's approach, speculating on the chaos if the party topples elected governments mid-tenure, and the implications for nationwide elections.

The Union Cabinet's proposal for 'one nation, one election' has drawn scrutiny from opposition parties, who deem it an impractical stunt by the BJP. Yadav further attacked the BJP over internal election practices and the delay in holding their National President election.

(With inputs from agencies.)