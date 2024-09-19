Teamsters Withhold Endorsement for 2024 Presidential Race

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced on Wednesday that they will not endorse either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential election, citing insufficient support from their 1.3 million-member union.

Teamsters President Sean M. O'Brien stated that neither candidate could make serious commitments to prioritize working people's interests over Big Business. They sought promises from both candidates not to interfere with critical union campaigns or industries and to respect the right to strike, but these were not secured.

Vice President Harris and Donald Trump both held meetings with a panel of Teamsters. Harris has actively courted organized labor, making middle-class support her key policy. Trump even invited O'Brien to speak at the Republican National Convention where O'Brien criticized corporate greed. According to internal polling, Trump had an edge over Harris among the union members.

The decision to withhold endorsement comes just weeks before the Nov. 5 election, in contrast to other large unions such as the AFL-CIO and the United Auto Workers, which have backed Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)