Trump Signals Possible Meeting with Zelenskiy During U.S. Visit

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he would 'probably' meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during Zelenskiy's visit to the United States next week. Zelenskiy is slated to address the United Nations Security Council regarding Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

When a reporter asked if he would meet the Ukrainian leader, Trump responded, 'Probably, yes,' although he did not offer any additional specifics. In recent months, other global leaders visiting the U.S. have also had encounters with Trump, often alongside their official meetings with President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy had previously expressed a desire to present a peace plan to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Trump. The two leaders last communicated in July over the phone but have not met in person since Trump's previous term from 2017 to 2021. Trump has repeatedly criticized U.S. financial support for Ukraine, dismissing it as a waste of money and avoiding any declarations on Ukraine's victory prospects. Trump is also expected to appear alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at an event in Pennsylvania this weekend.

