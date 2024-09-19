Kim Jong Un Supervised Successful Missile Tests, Reports North Korea

North Korea announced on Thursday that its leader, Kim Jong Un, oversaw successful tests of two types of missiles—one designed to carry a 'super-large conventional warhead' and the other likely engineered for a nuclear warhead. Kim ordered officials to enhance the country's military capabilities to counter what he described as US-led threats.

The missile tests referenced multiple launches observed off North Korea's east coast on Wednesday, which neighboring countries reported. These actions extend the run of North Korea's weapons displays amid rising tensions with the US and South Korea.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated that Kim supervised the launch of the newly developed Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile, tipped with a dummy '4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead.' The test aimed to verify its ability to accurately hit a target 320 kilometers away, suggesting it is intended for strikes within South Korea.

Moreover, the KCNA reported that Kim also guided the launch of an upgraded 'strategic' cruise missile, indicating these weapons are designed to carry nuclear warheads. Kim emphasized the necessity of bolstering the nuclear force and achieving 'overwhelming offensive capability' in conventional weapons. According to Kim, strong military power is essential to deter and thwart the enemies' strategic misjudgment and their will to use armed forces.

As North Korea advances its arsenal, it appears to seek leverage in future negotiations with the US. Last week, concerns escalated when North Korea unveiled photos of a secretive uranium enrichment facility for nuclear bombs. Tensions also rose as North Korea floated thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea, leading the South to resume anti-North loudspeaker broadcasts at the border.

