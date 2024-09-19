Congress Denounces BJP Response to Kharge's Objection Against Threats to Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party lashed out at BJP president JP Nadda's response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter addressing threats directed at Rahul Gandhi. The Congress described Nadda's reply as 'intemperate' and 'senseless.'

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, took a jab at Prime Minister Modi, comparing him unfavorably to past leaders who diligently replied to every letter. Ramesh alluded to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's extensive correspondence.

The exchange follows Nadda's accusation that Gandhi consistently insults PM Modi and sides with anti-India forces. Kharge had written to Modi urging action against violent remarks from BJP representatives targeting Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)