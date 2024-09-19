North Korea's Missile Tests: Kim Jong Un Oversees New Weapon Capabilities
North Korea announced successful tests of two missile types—one for a super-large conventional warhead and another likely for a nuclear warhead—under leader Kim Jong Un's supervision. These tests are part of North Korea's strategy to enhance its military arsenal amid escalating tensions with the US and South Korea.
North Korea has confirmed that leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful testing of two types of missiles, one designed for a super-large conventional warhead and another likely intended for nuclear capability. These tests represent continuing efforts to bolster North Korea's military capabilities against perceived threats from the United States and South Korea.
The tests, reportedly of the new Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile, were conducted to validate a 320-kilometre range accuracy. Kim called for ongoing efforts to strengthen North Korea's nuclear arsenal and offensive conventional weapons capabilities, emphasizing the importance of military power in deterring invasions.
South Korea's military acknowledged the launches, noting both ballistic and cruise missiles fired landed in North Korea's mountainous northeastern region. The latest missile displays are part of North Korea's broader strategy to introduce sophisticated weaponry as leverage in future negotiations with the US and to address security threats.
