Left Menu

North Korea's Missile Tests: Kim Jong Un Oversees New Weapon Capabilities

North Korea announced successful tests of two missile types—one for a super-large conventional warhead and another likely for a nuclear warhead—under leader Kim Jong Un's supervision. These tests are part of North Korea's strategy to enhance its military arsenal amid escalating tensions with the US and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:23 IST
North Korea's Missile Tests: Kim Jong Un Oversees New Weapon Capabilities
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has confirmed that leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful testing of two types of missiles, one designed for a super-large conventional warhead and another likely intended for nuclear capability. These tests represent continuing efforts to bolster North Korea's military capabilities against perceived threats from the United States and South Korea.

The tests, reportedly of the new Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile, were conducted to validate a 320-kilometre range accuracy. Kim called for ongoing efforts to strengthen North Korea's nuclear arsenal and offensive conventional weapons capabilities, emphasizing the importance of military power in deterring invasions.

South Korea's military acknowledged the launches, noting both ballistic and cruise missiles fired landed in North Korea's mountainous northeastern region. The latest missile displays are part of North Korea's broader strategy to introduce sophisticated weaponry as leverage in future negotiations with the US and to address security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024